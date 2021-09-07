Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning Sept 13, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed by visiting ‘Upcoming Events’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.xerispharma.com .

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview of the Company during the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference held virtually this year from September 13-15, 2021.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow Xeris on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

