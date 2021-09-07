checkAd

Ryan Specialty Group to Participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance organization, today announced that its President, Tim Turner, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah Bickham, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2:50 PM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live webcast accessible through Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryansg.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for our clients and insurance carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.

