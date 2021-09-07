Ryan Specialty Group to Participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance organization, today announced that its President, Tim Turner, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah Bickham, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2:50 PM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live webcast accessible through Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryansg.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.