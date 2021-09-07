checkAd

Ra Medical Systems to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular diseases, announces that management will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News and Events” section of the company’s website beginning Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes the DABRA excimer laser and catheters for the treatment of vascular diseases. DABRA has been cleared by the FDA for crossing chronic total occlusions in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease and has an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. In addition, DABRA has been granted CE mark clearance for the endovascular treatment of infrainguinal arteries via atherectomy and for crossing total occlusions. DABRA breaks down plaque to its fundamental chemistry, such as proteins, lipids and other chemical compounds, eliminating blockages by essentially dissolving them without generating potentially harmful particulates. DABRA excimer lasers and catheters are manufactured in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in clean room environments.




