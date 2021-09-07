checkAd

Adtalem Global Education Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate Execution, Alignment and the Integration of Walden University

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator and workforce solutions provider, today announced a series of executive leadership appointments as it progresses with the integration of Walden University, accelerates synergies across its portfolio and continues to improve operational execution within its core business.

To further optimize and align the organization for long-term growth and superior student experiences, the following leadership changes will be effective Sept. 8:

  • As previously announced, Stephen Beard will assume the role of chief executive officer and join Adtalem’s board of directors.
  • As Adtalem shifts its focus to become the market leader in healthcare education, James Bartholomew, currently Adtalem’s senior vice president, integration and transformation, will lead Chamberlain University as senior vice president, Chamberlain and Institutional Shared Services. In addition, John Danaher, M.D., who recently joined Adtalem as president, Adtalem Medical, will continue to lead Adtalem’s two medical schools and the Medical Education Readiness Program (MERP), and will also lead Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Together, Bartholomew and Danaher succeed Kathy Boden Holland, group president, Adtalem Health.
  • Bartholomew will be responsible for the strategy, operations and growth of Chamberlain. With more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in higher education — including overseeing nationwide campuses, online programs and operations — Bartholomew is well positioned to grow Chamberlain’s undergraduate and graduate programs across 23 campus locations and online programs. In addition, Bartholomew will oversee shared services for all of Adtalem’s higher education institutions.
  • As a physician executive, Danaher’s extensive experience across higher education, hospital systems and healthcare-focused businesses will add significant value to Adtalem’s academic medical and veterinary programs and operations.
  • Paula Singer will continue to lead Walden University as president, managing integration and growth for the institution. With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in higher education, Singer’s proven ability to drive business growth by enhancing end-to-end student experiences and expanding access to educational programs and offerings will enable Adtalem to accelerate execution of its workforce solutions strategy.
  • Bartholomew, Danaher and Singer will partner with each institution’s academic leadership to further enhance and establish robust employer and clinical partnerships and drive excellent academic programs designed to deliver excellent student outcomes.
  • Steven Tom, currently serving as chief transformation officer and senior vice president, Walden University, will be appointed as Adtalem’s chief customer officer. In this newly created role, Tom will partner with Adtalem’s institutions to optimize student experiences, develop differentiated learning offerings and solutions, help build strategic employer partnerships, and harvest data and analytics to further drive value-added insights across all the company’s institutions. Prior to joining Adtalem, Tom led Walden’s digital transformation, customer experience, innovation and technology roadmap, in addition to overseeing student support operations and leading university-wide online course development. Additionally, Chris Nash is stepping down from his role as CIO, and Tom is assuming leadership for the information technology functions.
  • Jeff Tognola, Walden’s chief marketing officer (CMO) and senior vice president, commercial operations, will succeed Fernando Lau, Adtalem CMO, as interim Adtalem CMO while the company conducts a search for a permanent leader. Throughout Tognola’s tenure at Walden, he has led product management, marketing, enrollment, business development, analytics and operations teams to ensure superior student experiences and outcomes. Tognola spearheaded the organization’s digital marketing transformation, recruitment of new students and the overall measurement capabilities for more than 500 products across more than 100 countries.

“These leadership changes will enhance alignment with our strategic objectives and ultimately accelerate our performance,” said Stephen Beard, incoming CEO, Adtalem. “I thank Kathy, Chris and Fernando for their contributions. As we look to the future of Adtalem, I am confident in this team’s ability to drive operational excellence and deliver superior student outcomes.”

