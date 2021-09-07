FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Firestone Property for $3.8 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Firestone property for $3.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and is occupied under a net lease with approximately three years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT