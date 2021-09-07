CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the Property & Casualty insurance economy, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference. The company’s presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from September 9-21, 2021.

The Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at http://www.ir.cccis.com/.