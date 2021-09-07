checkAd

bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced key management and board appointments in advance of the company’s planned separation, targeted for mid-October, 2021. The company also outlined plans for investor events and participation in investor conferences leading up to the separation.

“As we approach separation, we are focused on ensuring that both bluebird bio and 2seventy bio have strong management teams and boards in place to carry each company through its next phase,” said Nick Leschly, chief bluebird. “After an intense period of internal work to prepare for the separation, we’re now looking forward to engaging with key external stakeholders to share plans for each company as we near our targeted October separation.”

bluebird bio management update

“I’m thrilled to welcome Gina Consylman to the leadership team of bluebird bio. Upon the effectiveness of the planned separation, Gina will become the chief financial officer of bluebird bio,” said Andrew Obenshain, president, severe genetic disease. “Her prior experience in a similar spin transaction and helping lead a successful commercial organization through periods of change has already made her an invaluable partner as we move through an important execution phase at bluebird.”

Gina Consylman joined bluebird in August 2021 as the CFO of the severe genetic disease business, overseeing finance, tax, accounting, treasury, insurance and investor relations. She has over 25 years of experience in finance, investor relations, strategy and business development. Prior to joining bluebird, she served as senior vice president and CFO at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Before Ironwood, Gina served as vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer at Analogic Corporation, a publicly-held healthcare and security technology solutions company, where she oversaw the company’s global accounting and treasury teams. Prior to her work at Analogic, Gina served as senior director of corporate accounting at Biogen Inc., where she led the accounting teams for corporate and U.S. commercial business units.

Gina serves on the board of directors for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. and Verastem Oncology. A Certified Public Accountant, Gina began her career in public accounting at Ernst & Young LLP. She holds a B.S. in accounting from Johnson & Wales University and a M.S. in taxation from Bentley University.

bluebird bio board of directors update

“As we approach the launch of 2seventy bio, I’m excited to welcome Marcela Maus to bluebird bio’s board of directors. Upon effectiveness of the planned separation, Marcela will join the board of 2seventy bio,” said Nick Leschly. “Marcela’s work as a translational physician-scientist in the field of immunology, particularly as it relates to T-cell immunotherapies and cellular therapies in the treatment of cancer makes her ideally suited to provide valuable insights to the 2seventy team.”

