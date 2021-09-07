agilon health Announces Secondary Offering

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders. Certain of these selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of agilon’s common stock. agilon health will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering.

The joint book-running managers of agilon health’s recently completed initial public offering are waiving a lockup restriction in respect to 714,011 shares of the company’s common stock held by certain officers and directors of the company, which may be sold in the announced secondary public offering.

The proposed secondary offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.