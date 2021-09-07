checkAd

Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference — September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET, on-demand corporate presentation

The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference — September 28, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET, fireside chat

Webcasts of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 90 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Codexis
Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as biologic therapeutics and in gene therapy. The Company’s unique enzymes drive improvements such as reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital utilization, higher yields, higher fidelity diagnostics, and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Stephanie Marks/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
Codexis@argotpartners.com

 





