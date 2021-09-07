GBS Inc. to Present at Upcoming September Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the month of September and invites investors to join virtually.



H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference: September 13-15

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th 2021, at 7am ET for 90 days after the event. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

A link to the live webcast as well as the replay of the webcast will be available on GBS’ website, under the “News & Events” section at https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar or by using the following link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/2281eeed-e7ca-4408-a4b8-4800a5f43c86

For more information about the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit the H.C. Wainwright conference website https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference: September 29-30

Date:

Time:

Speaker:

Webcast: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

4:20pm ET

Harry Simeonidis, Chief Executive Officer

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/september-29/



If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.



About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes.

For more information, please visit gbs.inc or follow GBS Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, GBS Inc.’s ability to develop and commercialize its diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although GBS, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. GBS Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in the Company’s public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer - Managing Director

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com