Oxford Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021
ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021 to
be held virtually on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.
