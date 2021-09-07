checkAd

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • The first conference is the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place September 13-15, 2021. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference and a pre-recorded corporate overview presentation by Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, will be available to play on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET on September 13. Attendees can register to view the webcast here.

  • The second conference is the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place September 27-30, 2021. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference and a virtual corporate overview presentation will be conducted by Dr. Miller at 3:20-3:50 pm ET on September 29. Attendees can register for the virtual presentation here.

Attendees can also access the webcast of the presentations noted above via the investor relations section of the Corvus website and replays will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with either head and neck cancers or lung cancers. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

