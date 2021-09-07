checkAd

Oatly to Participate in the Cowen Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties can access the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting Oatly’s Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under “Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Oatly
We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com 

CONTACT: Contacts
Oatly Group AB
+1 866-704-0391
investors@oatly.com
press.us@oatly.com




