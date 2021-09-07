Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 86,132 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Shares”) were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the expected final purchase price of $23.00 per Share.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the Company expects to acquire 86,132 Shares at a final purchase price of $23.00 per Share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $2 Million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These Shares represent approximately 0.6 percent of the Shares outstanding as of August 5, 2021. The total amount of Shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer includes a total of 23,982 Shares tendered by the President of the Company, Mr. Joey B. Hogan. The determination of the final number of shares to be purchased and the final price per Share is subject to confirmation by Computershare of the proper delivery of the Shares validly tendered and not withdrawn.

The number of Shares to be purchased and the price per Share are preliminary and are subject to verification by Computershare and subject to change for a number of reasons. The actual number of Shares to be purchased and the final price per Share will be announced following completion of the confirmation process by Computershare, and are not expected to be announced until at least September 9, 2021. Promptly after such announcement, Computershare will issue payment for the Shares validly tendered and accepted for payment under the tender offer and will return Shares tendered and not purchased in the tender offer.

The Company may purchase additional Shares in the future in the open market subject to market conditions and through private transactions, tender offers or otherwise. Under applicable securities laws, however, the Company may not repurchase any Shares until September 21, 2021. Whether the Company makes additional repurchases in the future will depend on many factors, including the number of Shares purchased in this tender offer, its business and financial performance and situation, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the Shares, and other factors the Company considers relevant.