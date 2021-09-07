Venus Concept Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13th-15th. Management’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will participate in virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, September 14th throughout the day.



An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.