Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Howard Horn, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, Sept. 13, at 4:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.