Aileron Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today announced that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 13 – 15, 2021. Dr. Aivado’s presentation will include an update on the company’s progress advancing ALRN-6924 as a selective chemoprotective agent for patients with p53-mutated cancers regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy.

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to registered conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7 am ET. A recorded webcast of the presentation will be archived under the Investors and Media section of Aileron’s website at https://investors.aileronrx.com/ for 30 days following the event. Aileron management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring we do not protect cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Nearly 1 million patients in the U.S., across all cancer types, are diagnosed annually with p53-mutated cancer. Our vision is to bring selective chemoprotection to patients with p53-mutated cancers regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.

