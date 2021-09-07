checkAd

SeaSpine Announces Initial Launch of Mariner Adult Deformity System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch and completion of initial surgeries of the Mariner Adult Deformity Pedicle Screw System.

SeaSpine continues to build upon the strength and versatility of its foundational Mariner Pedicle Screw System to address the unique clinical requirements of complex adult deformity spine cases. This limited commercial launch adds advanced reduction and correction instrumentation, specialized implant technologies, and robust osteotomy tools to deliver efficient and powerful surgical intervention.

“The Mariner Adult Deformity System is the culmination of tireless collaboration between progressive clinical minds and SeaSpine’s innovative product development team,” stated Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. “Combined with 7D Flash Navigation, this system is designed to deliver a highly accurate and efficient workflow without the requirement for intraoperative radiation.”

The Mariner Adult Deformity System incorporates the strength of Mariner’s modular technology to provide a comprehensive implant offering while reducing the number of surgical trays typically associated with deformity surgery. This reduced physical footprint results in more seamless workflow, limited operating room clutter, and reduced sterile processing costs to the hospital. Furthermore, this system expands the differentiated capabilities of the Mariner Gimbal technology to enable more efficient placement of complex instrumentation.

Dr. Pawel Jankowski, neurosurgeon at Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach, CA, stated, “The Mariner Adult Deformity System delivers on the goal to make the treatment of challenging deformity cases easier and more efficient. The robust instrumentation and versatility of Mariner implants, combined with the capabilities of the 7D Flash Navigation System, result in an outstanding workflow in even the most complex surgeries.”

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants, software and advanced optics product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

