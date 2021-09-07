Adesis Announces Expansion at Delaware’s DuPont Experimental Station

“The new lab expansion in the Experimental Station increases our research footprint and broadens our capabilities for discovering, developing and designing critical chemistry solutions,” said Andrew Cottone, Ph.D., President of Adesis, Inc. “For nearly a century, the DuPont site has contributed to Delaware’s reputation as a leader in chemical research and development, and we are proud that Adesis is part of that remarkable legacy.”

Adesis, Inc. , a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), today announced a new state-of-the-art laboratory expansion to support its growing research and development pipeline. Situated in Wilmington, Delaware, this expanded lab space approximately triples Adesis’ footprint in the DuPont Experimental Station.

“Adesis has a strong track record of growth and innovation, and we are pleased to see their continued expansion at the Experimental Station,” said Governor John Carney. “This is another example of how Delaware remains a great place for businesses of all sizes to put down roots, grow, and create jobs.”

The Adesis team worked closely with the office of Gov. John Carney and Becky Harrington and Kurt Foreman at the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP), who were integral in facilitating the search and securing the Experimental Station agreement. This increased capacity will allow Adesis to extend its expertise and service offerings across a broader range of opportunities.

“Supporting Adesis’ growth in Delaware has been very gratifying for the DPP team to be a part of. As a leading chemical contract research manufacturing and R&D organization, Adesis plays an important role in enhancing Delaware’s vibrant science sector,” said Kurt Foreman, President and CEO of Delaware Prosperity Partnership. “Andrew Cottone and his team are doing great work. We look forward to celebrating Adesis’ continued growth.”

Cottone continued, “This expansion is the result of the continued growth Adesis has experienced since we first moved into the Experimental Station in 2017 for additional laboratory space. We’re incredibly appreciative of state and local support, including Governor Carney, the DPP, and Delaware Innovation Space (DISI) CEO and President, William Provine.”

About Adesis, Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities. Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and approximately 100 chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains and protect sensitive intellectual property. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/.