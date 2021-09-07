Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Proposed Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the offering, Radius expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from the date of initial issuance of the Notes, up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of notes on the same terms and conditions (the “Additional Notes”).

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by APW OpCo LLC, Radius’s majority-owned subsidiary, and will be senior, unsecured obligations of Radius and APW OpCo LLC. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Radius’s Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at Radius’s election. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding March 15, 2026, the Notes will become convertible only under certain circumstances and during certain periods. Final terms of the Notes, including the interest rate, the initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing.

Radius intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering (including any additional proceeds resulting from the exercise by the initial purchasers of their option to purchase the Additional Notes) to pay the cost of certain capped call transactions described below. Radius intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions of real property interests and contractual rights underlying wireless communications cell sites and other telecommunications-related assets, other business opportunities, capital expenditures, and working capital.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Radius expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more financial institutions, which may include one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to Radius’s Class A common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments Radius is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase the Additional Notes, Radius expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the Option Counterparties.