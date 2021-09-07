Apollo Global Management Clients to Acquire up to 50% Equity Stake in MaxCap Group

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that clients managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in MaxCap Group (“MaxCap” or the “Company”), a leading Australasian commercial real estate (“CRE”) financier and fund manager.

Founded in 2007, MaxCap is ranked No. 1 in CRE Debt* in the Australian marketplace and is headquartered in Melbourne. Following completion of the deal, MaxCap co-Founders Wayne Lasky and Brae Sokolski will continue to lead the company and retain the remaining shareholdings.

The strategic investment will align MaxCap with one of the world’s leading asset managers and enable the business to continue its rapid growth in Australia and New Zealand. The transaction is expected to bolster MaxCap’s access to capital and strengthen its ability to create and deliver innovative lending solutions for borrowers alongside Apollo’s leading credit platform. MaxCap expects to generate significant investment opportunities for its clients, and today has a forward pipeline of more than A$6 billion. Since its founding, the Company has had a strong track record of performance across more than 450 investments totaling more than A$11 billion.

For Apollo and its clients, the investment extends the firm’s reach into Australasia - an attractive market with significant growth in lending opportunities. Currently, Apollo originates commercial real estate debt and equity solutions across North America, Europe and Asia, and through this transaction expects to increase its activity in Australasia.

Wayne Lasky, MaxCap’s Co-Founder and Managing Director said, “We are driven to deliver the highest quality and broadest array of investment opportunities for our clients. This transaction is a key aspect of fulfilling our promise of creating lasting value for them. We look forward to achieving that by leveraging Apollo's extensive industry expertise, coupled with the capital firepower they bring to the table. This will further enable us to provide compelling solutions for every commercial real estate sector at every stage of the real estate life cycle, and we’re thrilled to join forces with such a highly respected global manager.”