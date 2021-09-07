checkAd

Apollo Global Management Clients to Acquire up to 50% Equity Stake in MaxCap Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 22:10  |  39   |   |   

Strategic investment positions MaxCap for strong continued growth

Extends Apollo’s reach in Australasian markets

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that clients managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in MaxCap Group (“MaxCap” or the “Company”), a leading Australasian commercial real estate (“CRE”) financier and fund manager.

Founded in 2007, MaxCap is ranked No. 1 in CRE Debt* in the Australian marketplace and is headquartered in Melbourne. Following completion of the deal, MaxCap co-Founders Wayne Lasky and Brae Sokolski will continue to lead the company and retain the remaining shareholdings.

The strategic investment will align MaxCap with one of the world’s leading asset managers and enable the business to continue its rapid growth in Australia and New Zealand. The transaction is expected to bolster MaxCap’s access to capital and strengthen its ability to create and deliver innovative lending solutions for borrowers alongside Apollo’s leading credit platform. MaxCap expects to generate significant investment opportunities for its clients, and today has a forward pipeline of more than A$6 billion. Since its founding, the Company has had a strong track record of performance across more than 450 investments totaling more than A$11 billion.   

For Apollo and its clients, the investment extends the firm’s reach into Australasia - an attractive market with significant growth in lending opportunities. Currently, Apollo originates commercial real estate debt and equity solutions across North America, Europe and Asia, and through this transaction expects to increase its activity in Australasia.

Wayne Lasky, MaxCap’s Co-Founder and Managing Director said, “We are driven to deliver the highest quality and broadest array of investment opportunities for our clients. This transaction is a key aspect of fulfilling our promise of creating lasting value for them. We look forward to achieving that by leveraging Apollo's extensive industry expertise, coupled with the capital firepower they bring to the table. This will further enable us to provide compelling solutions for every commercial real estate sector at every stage of the real estate life cycle, and we’re thrilled to join forces with such a highly respected global manager.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management Clients to Acquire up to 50% Equity Stake in MaxCap Group Strategic investment positions MaxCap for strong continued growth Extends Apollo’s reach in Australasian markets NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), (together with its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...