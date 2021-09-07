checkAd

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 22:10  |  81   |   |   

Brad Hanson to Retire as President and CEO to Pursue Entrepreneurial and Philanthropic Endeavors

Brett Pharr to Become CEO of Meta Financial Group, CEO of MetaBank, N.A., and Join the Boards of Directors

Anthony Sharett to Become President of Meta Financial Group and MetaBank, N.A.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) today announced that Brad Hanson, President and CEO of the Company and Co-President and CEO of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary MetaBank, N.A. (“MetaBank” together with the Company, “Meta”), has informed the Company’s Board of Directors of his intention to focus on entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors and retire from Meta.

The Board of Directors has appointed Brett Pharr, currently Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaBank, as incoming CEO of the Company and of MetaBank, N.A. He will also be appointed as a member of the Boards of Directors of the Company and MetaBank. Anthony Sharett, currently EVP and Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary of the Company and MetaBank, will step into the role of President of the Company and MetaBank.

To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Hanson will continue in his current position through September 30, 2021, when his retirement will become effective, and he will remain on the Company’s Board until the next annual stockholders’ meeting, expected to take place in February 2022. He also will serve as a Strategic Advisor to Meta and the Boards on industry and partner relations until the end of 2022.

“On behalf of Meta’s Boards of Directors, customers, employees and shareholders, we thank Brad for his contributions over nearly twenty years, which helped to build Meta’s leadership position in the financial services and payments industries, and for his commitment to our mission of financial inclusion for all,” said Douglas J. Hajek, Chairman of Meta’s Boards of Directors.

Mr. Hanson joined the Company in 2004 to found Meta Payment Systems and served as President of that business until 2013, when he was named President of Meta Financial Group and MetaBank. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in October 2018. Upon retirement, Mr. Hanson will, among other things, work on a forthcoming initiative, in which Meta will be a partner through its venture capital arm, to provide more efficient cross-border remittance between the United States and Mexico for underbanked customers.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition Brad Hanson to Retire as President and CEO to Pursue Entrepreneurial and Philanthropic Endeavors Brett Pharr to Become CEO of Meta Financial Group, CEO of MetaBank, N.A., and Join the Boards of Directors Anthony Sharett to Become President of Meta …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...