Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) today announced that Brad Hanson, President and CEO of the Company and Co-President and CEO of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary MetaBank, N.A. (“MetaBank” together with the Company, “Meta”), has informed the Company’s Board of Directors of his intention to focus on entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors and retire from Meta.

The Board of Directors has appointed Brett Pharr, currently Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaBank, as incoming CEO of the Company and of MetaBank, N.A. He will also be appointed as a member of the Boards of Directors of the Company and MetaBank. Anthony Sharett, currently EVP and Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary of the Company and MetaBank, will step into the role of President of the Company and MetaBank.

To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Hanson will continue in his current position through September 30, 2021, when his retirement will become effective, and he will remain on the Company’s Board until the next annual stockholders’ meeting, expected to take place in February 2022. He also will serve as a Strategic Advisor to Meta and the Boards on industry and partner relations until the end of 2022.

“On behalf of Meta’s Boards of Directors, customers, employees and shareholders, we thank Brad for his contributions over nearly twenty years, which helped to build Meta’s leadership position in the financial services and payments industries, and for his commitment to our mission of financial inclusion for all,” said Douglas J. Hajek, Chairman of Meta’s Boards of Directors.

Mr. Hanson joined the Company in 2004 to found Meta Payment Systems and served as President of that business until 2013, when he was named President of Meta Financial Group and MetaBank. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in October 2018. Upon retirement, Mr. Hanson will, among other things, work on a forthcoming initiative, in which Meta will be a partner through its venture capital arm, to provide more efficient cross-border remittance between the United States and Mexico for underbanked customers.