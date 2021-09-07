checkAd

SomaLogic to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

SomaLogic’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.somalogic.com/events-and-presentations.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes. SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The Company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

SomaLogic Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych or Lynn Lewis
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@somalogic.com





