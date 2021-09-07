E2open to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer, and Jarett Janik, chief financial officer, plan to present at the following:

Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bank of America Securities Virtual Industrial Software & Automation Summit on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Baird Commerce Technology Symposium on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Each event will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

