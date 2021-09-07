checkAd

Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Chris Peterson as New Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it has appointed Chris Peterson to the newly created position of Chief Data and Analytics Officer, effective immediately.

“Chris’s distinguished career and vast expertise in data sciences make him the ideal fit to head our data and analytics team in support of our growth strategies, including our digital initiatives,” said Rob Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “We have generated considerable growth in 2021 in digitally-sourced originations, and with the addition of Chris, we are further strengthening our investment in our omni-channel model. Chris will also be a driving force in further optimizing our underwriting and risk management capabilities, including through the introduction of alternative data sources, which will help to ensure that we continue to generate sustainable long-term growth and value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Peterson has over 20 years of digitally-driven data and analytics experience, with extensive expertise in technology, analytics, data systems, and risk management. Mr. Peterson spent the last 15 years at Capital One, where he was most recently the Head of Data Science and Data Strategy for Capital One’s Card business, leading the modeling teams that developed core underwriting, marketing, valuation and fraud models utilizing the power of machine learning, large-scale data processing, and cloud architecture. Additionally, he brought many new alternative data sources into use and enhanced the architecture and usability of existing data sources to greatly increase the quality of information used in underwriting. He also held various lead positions within the Model Risk Office at Capital One, including Assistant Chief Model Risk Officer. Mr. Peterson received his BS and MS in Statistics from Brigham Young University.

“I am excited to join Regional and to be working with such a talented and collaborative team,” said Mr. Peterson. “Regional has made significant strides with its digital initiatives, and as we further evolve our omni-channel strategy, I believe there is a wealth of opportunity to optimize our data and analytical capabilities, allowing us to capture additional market share and to grow our top and bottom lines.”

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 368 branch locations across 12 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of June 30, 2021. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

