Datto to Present at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Datto Holding Corp. (Datto) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that Tim Weller, Chief Executive Officer and John Abbot, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Datto’s investor website at investors.datto.com. An archived version will be available shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

