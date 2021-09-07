ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the Virtual BofA Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the virtual BofA Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’ website (ir.viacomcbs.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’ Investors website.