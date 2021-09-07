MVB Bank, Victor and NYDIG Announce Partnership to Offer Industry’s First White Label Bitcoin and Banking Platform to Fintechs

MVB Bank, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial”) (NASDAQ: MVBF) (collectively “MVB”) and Victor Technologies, Inc. (“Victor”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Edge Ventures, Inc., today announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin, to integrate Bitcoin into MVB’s industry-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions. This partnership will allow MVB’s Fintech clients to offer Bitcoin-related products – all powered by NYDIG’s secure, regulated, full-stack platform – alongside the banking products MVB enables today.

MVB Bank currently empowers more than 50 Fintech, Payments and Gaming clients and millions of their clients via its diversified banking and payments solutions.

“On today’s rapidly changing financial frontier, we are proud to partner with a firm like NYDIG,” said Larry F. Mazza, CEO and President, MVB Financial. “NYDIG has a vision to make Bitcoin more accessible. Adding Bitcoin functionality to MVB’s already industry-leading Banking-as-a-Service solutions will propel that vision into reality and help our clients compete.”

“MVB created the Victor platform to make it faster and easier to launch and scale Fintech, Gaming, Digital Asset and Payments solutions,” said Matt West, Chief Strategy Officer, MVB Financial, and Executive Chairman, Victor. “We are thrilled that NYDIG chose to leverage Victor to integrate with MVB and that our developer-friendly APIs accelerated the timeline to launch this exciting program.”

Fintechs looking to integrate Bitcoin into their offering will now have a turnkey solution capable of delivering both traditional banking products and a range of Bitcoin products such as trading and rewards.

“Our partnership with MVB represents an important milestone for Bitcoin,” said Patrick Sells, NYDIG Chief Innovation Officer. “Up to this point, only a select few fintech companies have been able to offer Bitcoin products and services, and it has been difficult to achieve. Now the industry has its first turnkey platform to seamlessly deliver white label banking and Bitcoin products side by side. I can’t wait to see how this partnership will help MVB’s clients – across fintech, gaming and beyond – to continue to innovate.”