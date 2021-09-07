checkAd

Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s website at www.arganinc.com.

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

For the Quarter Ended:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

133,008

 

$

87,492

 

$

45,516

 

Gross profit

 

 

27,652

 

 

15,630

 

 

12,022

 

Gross margin %

 

 

20.8

%

 

17.9

%

 

2.9

%

Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company

 

$

12,870

 

$

5,609

 

$

7,261

 

Diluted per share

 

 

0.81

 

 

0.36

 

 

0.45

 

EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company

 

 

18,145

 

 

8,153

 

 

9,992

 

Diluted per share

 

 

1.14

 

 

0.52

 

 

0.62

 

Cash dividends per share

 

 

0.25

 

 

1.25

(1)

 

(1.00)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

As of:

 

2021

 

2021

 

Change

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

491,480

 

$

456,726

 

$

34,754

Net liquidity (2)

 

 

290,309

 

 

270,133

 

 

20,176

RUPO (3)

 

 

467,877

 

 

552,531

 

 

(84,654)

(1)

 

The Company declared and paid a $1.00 per share special dividend during the three months ended July 31, 2020.

(2)

 

Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

(3)

 

The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations (“RUPO”) represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.

“We are pleased to announce our most profitable quarter since 2018 with $0.81 in earnings per share, which is our fourth consecutive quarter of earnings per share equal to or in excess of $0.60,” Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. “All of our business segments generated gross profit margins in excess of 20% and we are on pace to generate over $0.5 billion in revenues for the fiscal year. These successes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reflect the talent and adaptability of our employees. We have reached peak construction on the Guernsey Power Station, which is the largest single-phase gas-fired power plant construction project in the US. Additionally, we started work on an EPC services contract to build one of the largest solar power plants in Pennsylvania, which complements our core gas-fired power plant business.”

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 were $133.0 million, which represented an increase of $45.5 million, or 52.0%, from consolidated revenues of $87.5 million reported for the three months ended July 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems associated with the ongoing construction of the Guernsey Power Station and the initial construction activities on the Maple Hill solar energy facility which began in May 2021. The combined revenues associated with these two projects represented 67.3% of consolidated revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2021. Additionally, revenues at The Roberts Company, our industrial fabrication and field services segment, increased by $13.5 million, or 80.7%, to $30.2 million for the period compared to revenues of $16.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Our businesses were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak during the three months ended July 31, 2020; the effects were minimized during the current quarter.

Consolidated gross profit for the three-month period ended July 31, 2021 was $27.7 million, which is primarily a reflection of increased consolidated revenues. The gross profit percentages of corresponding revenues for the power industry services, industrial services and the telecommunications infrastructure segments were 20.7%, 20.9% and 21.8%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 were $10.3 million, or 7.8% of corresponding consolidated revenues, and $9.1 million, or 10.4% of corresponding consolidated revenues, respectively.

Due primarily to the consolidated pre-tax book income reported for the three-month period ended July 31, 2021 in the amount of $17.1 million, we reported income tax expense in the amount of $4.2 million, which represents an effective income tax rate of 24.6% for the period. For the three-month period ended July 31, 2020, we recorded an income tax expense of $1.4 million which represented an effective income tax rate of approximately 20.0% for the three-month period.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $12.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $23.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

As of July 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $491 million and net liquidity was $290 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The Company’s consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $0.5 billion as of July 31, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company’s future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spread of the Delta variant. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company’s SEC filings.

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 31, 

 

July 31, 

 

    

2021

    

2020

    

2021

    

2020

REVENUES

 

$

 133,008

 

$

 87,492

 

$

 259,349

 

$

 147,640

Cost of revenues

 

 

 105,356

 

 

 71,862

 

 

 207,983

 

 

 128,001

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

 27,652

 

 

 15,630

 

 

 51,366

 

 

  19,639

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

 10,331

 

 

 9,085

 

 

 20,223

 

 

 19,429

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

 17,321

 

 

 6,545

 

 

 31,143

 

 

  210

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

 (260)

 

 

 451

 

 

 452

 

 

 1,539

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

 17,061

 

 

 6,996

 

 

 31,595

 

 

  1,749

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

 (4,191)

 

 

 (1,397)

 

 

 (7,959)

 

 

 3,057

NET INCOME

 

 

 12,870

 

 

 5,599

 

 

 23,636

 

 

  4,806

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

 —

 

 

 (10)

 

 

 —

 

 

 (40)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

 12,870

 

 

 5,609

 

 

 23,636

 

 

  4,846

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

 (139)

 

 

 (83)

 

 

 (257)

 

 

 (329)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

$

 12,731

 

$

 5,526

 

$

 23,379

 

$

 4,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

  

Basic

 

$

 0.82

 

$

  0.36

 

$

 1.50

 

$

 0.31

Diluted

 

$

 0.81

 

$

  0.36

 

$

 1.48

 

$

 0.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

  

Basic

 

 

 15,769

 

 

 15,653

 

 

 15,748

 

 

 15,648

Diluted

 

 

 15,982

 

 

 15,788

 

 

 15,978

 

 

 15,767

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

 

$

 0.25

 

$

 1.25

 

$

 0.50

 

$

 1.50

 ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

July 31, 

 

January 31, 

 

    

2021

    

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

  

 

 

  

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

 451,415

 

$

 366,671

Short-term investments

 

 

 40,065

 

 

 90,055

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

 43,120

 

 

 28,713

Contract assets

 

 

 25,377

 

 

 26,635

Other current assets

 

 

 37,679

 

 

 34,146

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 597,656

 

 

 546,220

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

 19,209

 

 

 20,361

Goodwill

 

 

 27,943

 

 

 27,943

Other purchased intangible assets, net

 

 

 3,644

 

 

 4,097

Deferred taxes

 

 

 —

 

 

 249

Right-of-use and other assets

 

 

 3,537

 

 

 3,760

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

 651,989

 

$

 602,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

  

 

 

  

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

  

 

 

  

Accounts payable

 

$

 44,317

 

$

 53,295

Accrued expenses

 

 

 49,308

 

 

 50,750

Contract liabilities

 

 

 213,722

 

 

 172,042

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 307,347

 

 

 276,087

Deferred taxes

 

 

 751

 

 

 —

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

 3,356

 

 

 4,135

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

 311,454

 

 

 280,222

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

  

 

 

  

Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 —

 

 

 —

Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,772,673 and 15,706,202 shares issued at July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively; 15,769,440 and 15,702,969 shares outstanding at July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

 2,366

 

 

 2,356

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

 155,904

 

 

 153,282

Retained earnings

 

 

 181,862

 

 

 166,110

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 (1,338)

 

 

 (1,081)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 338,794

 

 

 320,667

Non-controlling interests

 

 

 1,741

 

 

 1,741

TOTAL EQUITY

 

 

 340,535

 

 

 322,408

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

 651,989

 

$

 602,630

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation to EBITDA

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 31, 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Net income, as reported

 

$

 12,870

 

$

 5,599

Income tax expense

 

 

 4,191

 

 

 1,397

Depreciation

 

 

 859

 

 

 921

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

 

 225

 

 

 226

EBITDA

 

 

 18,145

 

 

 8,143

EBITDA of non-controlling interests

 

 

 —

 

 

 (10)

EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc.

 

$

 18,145

 

$

 8,153

 

Wertpapier


