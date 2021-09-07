Impinj to Participate in Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO will participate in the virtual Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference to be held on September 13-14, 2021.

A pre-recorded presentation for the conference will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com. for 90 days beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 9, 2021.