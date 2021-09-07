checkAd

FreightCar America, Inc. to Attend 14th Annual Cowen Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) today announced that Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Rogers, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session, hosted by Cowen’s transportation analyst Matt Elkott, on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.freightcaramerica.com under the “News and Events” section. Management will also be hosting individual meetings with investors at the conference.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

