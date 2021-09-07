FreightCar America, Inc. to Attend 14th Annual Cowen Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) today announced that Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Rogers, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.



Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session, hosted by Cowen’s transportation analyst Matt Elkott, on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.freightcaramerica.com under the “News and Events” section. Management will also be hosting individual meetings with investors at the conference.