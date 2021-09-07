checkAd

Cricut to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the upcoming investor conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:40 am ET

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Cricut’s website at https://investor.cricut.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines— the Cricut Maker family, the Cricut Explore family, and Cricut Joy— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress, the Infusible Ink system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Alexandra Kenway
pr@cricut.com

Investor Contact:
Stacie Clements
investors@cricut.com

Source: Cricut, Inc.




