checkAd

IntelGenx Announces Market Launch of RIZAPORT in Spain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 22:15  |  62   |   |   

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that Exeltis Healthcare S.L. (“Exeltis”), its commercialization partner in the European Union (“EU”) for RIZAPORT, a unique for the treatment of acute migraines, has launched the product in Spain.

RIZAPORT is a proprietary oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate, a 5-HT1 receptor agonist and the active drug in Merck & Co.'s Maxalt. Rizatriptan is considered to be one of the most effective oral triptans, a class of molecules that constricts blood vessels in the brain to relieve swelling and other migraine symptoms.1 RIZAPORT is based on IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm technology. It dissolves rapidly and releases its active ingredient in the mouth. The administration method of the RIZAPORT oral soluble film, which does not require the patient to swallow a pill or consume water, along with its neutral flavor, presents a therapeutic alternative for migraine patients, especially for those who suffer from migraine-related nausea, estimated to be approximately 80% of the total migraine patient population, and for patients suffering from dysphagia (difficulty swallowing).1

“This is the first VersaFilm-based product to launch in the global pharmaceutical market and comes on the heels of IntelGenx’s recent transition to a commercial-stage company,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “The European migraine drug market is large and growing. It was valued at more than US$1 billion in 2019 and is expected to approach US$1.5 billion by 2024.2 We are looking forward to continuing to support Exeltis’ launch of RIZAPORT in Spain, as well as its plans to bring this therapy to migraine patients in additional EU countries in the future.”

“We are excited to bring this innovative and easy-to-administer treatment to migraine patients in Spain,” said Alberto Fabregas, Managing Director of Exeltis Healthcare. “We are also looking forward to continued collaboration with IntelGenx, and to launching RIZAPORT in additional markets.”

References:

1 Láinez MJA. (2006) Rizatriptan in the treatment of migraine. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2006 Sep; 2(3): 247–259.

2 Lipton RB, Buse DC, Saiers J, Fanning KM, Serrano D, Reed ML. (2013) Frequency and burden of headache-related nausea: results from the American Migraine Prevalence and Prevention (AMPP) study, Headache. 2013 Jan;53(1):93-103.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IntelGenx Announces Market Launch of RIZAPORT in Spain SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that Exeltis Healthcare S.L. (“Exeltis”), its commercialization partner in the European Union (“EU”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...