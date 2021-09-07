IntelGenx Announces Market Launch of RIZAPORT in Spain

RIZAPORT is a proprietary oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate, a 5-HT1 receptor agonist and the active drug in Merck & Co.'s Maxalt. Rizatriptan is considered to be one of the most effective oral triptans, a class of molecules that constricts blood vessels in the brain to relieve swelling and other migraine symptoms. 1 RIZAPORT is based on IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm technology. It dissolves rapidly and releases its active ingredient in the mouth. The administration method of the RIZAPORT oral soluble film, which does not require the patient to swallow a pill or consume water, along with its neutral flavor, presents a therapeutic alternative for migraine patients, especially for those who suffer from migraine-related nausea, estimated to be approximately 80% of the total migraine patient population, and for patients suffering from dysphagia (difficulty swallowing). 1

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that Exeltis Healthcare S.L. (“Exeltis”), its commercialization partner in the European Union (“EU”) for RIZAPORT, a unique for the treatment of acute migraines, has launched the product in Spain.

“This is the first VersaFilm-based product to launch in the global pharmaceutical market and comes on the heels of IntelGenx’s recent transition to a commercial-stage company,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “The European migraine drug market is large and growing. It was valued at more than US$1 billion in 2019 and is expected to approach US$1.5 billion by 2024.2 We are looking forward to continuing to support Exeltis’ launch of RIZAPORT in Spain, as well as its plans to bring this therapy to migraine patients in additional EU countries in the future.”

“We are excited to bring this innovative and easy-to-administer treatment to migraine patients in Spain,” said Alberto Fabregas, Managing Director of Exeltis Healthcare. “We are also looking forward to continued collaboration with IntelGenx, and to launching RIZAPORT in additional markets.”

