Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that Thomas Huber has joined the Company as executive vice president and chief transformation officer, effective Sept. 7, 2021. Reporting to Mark Aslett, Mercury’s president and chief executive officer, Mr. Huber will lead the Company’s 1MPACT strategic value creation initiative announced in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings release.

“I am thrilled to welcome Thomas to Mercury’s executive leadership team,” said Aslett. “He is a proven senior executive with extensive experience in driving enterprise value for Fortune 500 companies. His expertise in large-scale transformations and operations will help lay the foundation for our next phase of value creation, with a goal of achieving Mercury’s full growth, margin expansion and adjusted EBITDA potential over the course of the next five years. As 1MPACT efforts progress, Thomas will focus on six major areas: organizational efficiency and scalability; procurement and supply chain optimization; facilities optimization; R&D investment efficiency; capital and asset efficiency; and scalable common processes and systems.”

“It’s an honor to join Mercury at such a pivotal time in the Company’s growth to maximize speed, value and measurable impact,” said Mr. Huber. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and all my new Mercury colleagues to deliver successful transformation outcomes.”

Mr. Huber brings to Mercury 20 years of global experience in industry and management consulting, partnering with Fortune 500 senior executives and management teams addressing their most pressing issues such as large-scale transformations for public and private companies resulting in significant performance step-changes. He has extensive expertise in a variety of industries and functions, including procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering. Prior to joining Mercury, Mr. Huber was Managing Director and Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, serving as a core member of their transformation and operations practice areas. Previously, he was Managing Director and Partner at Bain & Company, working with clients in strategy, operations, and M&A.