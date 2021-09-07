KKR to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Eric Mogelof, Partner and Global Head of KKR’s Client & Partner Group, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.