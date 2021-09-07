checkAd

KKR to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Eric Mogelof, Partner and Global Head of KKR’s Client & Partner Group, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations team at investor-relations@kkr.com.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

