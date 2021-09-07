checkAd

Armando Cabral, Model and Luxury Footwear Designer, Is Featured in the First Installation of Allen Edmonds New “My Life’s Work” Brand Platform

Leading American men’s hand-crafted footwear brand, Allen Edmonds, believes staying true to your roots is everything. For Allen Edmonds, their life’s work is more than what they make, it’s how they make it. The stories, the people, the pride that come with the passion for making. Born in Port Washington, Wisconsin and still making shoes by hand there, Allen Edmond’s passion and relentless pursuit of making lasting contributions to their craft drives their Life’s Work. The “My Life’s Work,” campaign is a direct line between its founding in 1922 and the legacy they choose to carry forward. To craft something meaningful. In Life. In Work.

Armando Cabral featured in first installation of Allen Edmonds new, “My Life's Work,” brand platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Throughout the campaign, Allen Edmonds will profile people whose journey, passion and style are notable in their life’s work and contributions to their craft. Volume 1 features fellow shoemaker, global citizen, and model Armando Cabral, lensed by Cliff Watts and styled by Marcus Paul, and brings into focus Cabral’s luxury namesake men’s brand, his pride of his African heritage and commitment to giving back.

“Personally, my life’s work, is about creating beautiful things, rediscovering the history of my heritage and most importantly contributing to society by creating a body of work that will leave a legacy of great contribution,” said Armando Cabral. “I feel Allen Edmonds is a heritage brand who shares a mutual respect of the craft – you don’t start a company from one day to another and be 100 years old, it’s because you’re doing something right. I welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with them. We can learn from one another,” he said.

The partnership includes shining a light on the luxury footwear collection that bears his name: Timed with the campaign launch, a curated collection of Armando Cabral styles will be available for purchase online at AllenEdmonds.com. Six featured styles draw inspiration from his signature pano di pinti, a unique social and cultural hand-woven textile of his native Guinea-Bissau. The weavings reveal the diversity of his country and its people and when integrated with European design and bespoke craftsmanship, bring something completely new to the market.

