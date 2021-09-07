HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conference
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present virtually at the following healthcare conference:
September 9, 2021 at 10:15 am EDT at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.
Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.
All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005821/en/
