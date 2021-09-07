Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference from September 13-15, 2021.

Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT). Members of the Silverback management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.