Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference from September 13-15, 2021.
Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT). Members of the Silverback management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.
About Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered and tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Silverback’s platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites. Initially, Silverback is creating a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents that direct a TLR8 agonist myeloid cell activator to the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors to promote cancer cell killing. Silverback Therapeutics is located in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit www.silverbacktx.com.
