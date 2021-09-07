checkAd

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and LumiraDx Limited Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and September 28, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAHC) (“CA Healthcare”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and LumiraDx Limited (“LumiraDx”), a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective LumiraDx’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-257745) relating to the previously announced merger of CA Healthcare and LumiraDx. On September 3, 2021, CA Healthcare filed a definitive proxy relating to the proposed business combination.

CA Healthcare will mail stockholders as of September 1, 2021 (the “Record Date”) the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting of CA Healthcare Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), to be held on September 28th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders will have until September 27th, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET to vote. Voting is easy and can be done in one of two ways: online or by mail. All CA Healthcare stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote for the transaction.

“We are excited about the transaction with LumiraDx and look forward to entering the final phase of our merger process,” said Larry Neiterman, Chief Executive Officer of CA Healthcare.

Details of the Special Meeting

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination between CA Healthcare and LumiraDx, among other items, is scheduled for September 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of CA Healthcare common stock as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the virtual Special Meeting and are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on September 27, 2021.

CA Healthcare has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting and will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders who owned CA Healthcare common stock as of the Record Date.

CA Healthcare stockholders can exercise their votes online or by mail. CA Healthcare stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact CA Healthcare’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (203) 658-9400 or email Morrow Sodali at cahc@info.morrowsodali.com.

If certain of the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Wertpapier


