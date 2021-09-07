checkAd

Jaguar Commences Oxide Resource Delineation Drilling At Zona Basal Target, Turmalina Mine, Brazil

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 22:30  |  43   |   |   

6,000m grid drill campaign will target shallow oxide maiden mineral resource.Reverse circulation drilling will evaluate an area 1,000m along strike by 200m width to a depth of 30-50m defined by gold in soil anomalies and mineralized drill …

  • 6,000m grid drill campaign will target shallow oxide maiden mineral resource.
  • Reverse circulation drilling will evaluate an area 1,000m along strike by 200m width to a depth of 30-50m defined by gold in soil anomalies and mineralized drill intersections.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce that a 6,000m reverse-circulation drilling campaign has commenced at the Zona Basal Target ("ZB") located near the operating Turmalina Gold Mine and Mill Complex (MTL) in Minas Gerais, Brasil. ZB is defined by an extensive gold in soil anomaly (> 100ppb Au) and successful phase one diamond drilling (best intersection 2.39 gt Au over a drilled width of 20,45m (see press-release dated 16, February 2020).

The current grid infill drilling campaign is targeting a shallow oxide maiden resource within the surface exposure and shallow supergene (oxide-saprolite) regolith profile within a central area which extends some 1,000m along strike by 200m width (across strike) and to a depth of 30-50m.

A total of 120 reverse-circulation holes to an average depth of 50m are planned along a 50m x 50m grid pattern. Drilling is expected to take three months with expected assay results to be reported on by year end 2021. The estimation of the maiden mineral resource is expected in late Q1-2022.

Jon Hill, Vice President, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining commented: "We are confident ZB has the potential to deliver an additional and important oxide mineral resource, as either supplementary mill feed at the Turmalina Mill, leveraging existing excess capacity, or as a stand-alone heap leach facility. Closer spaced drilling will provide important additional geological and grade data at an appropriate scale to inform targeting of higher-grade, structurally controlled mineralization extending beneath the near surface, open pit mineable oxide zones."

Vern Baker, CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: "Jaguar sees a great opportunity in the Zona Basal target to grow our resources with material that has very strong potential economics. The first step is being taken to define the near surface oxide resource available. Zona Basal clearly reflects our exploration team´s ability to find high quality exploration projects within short distances of our existing capital base and operating teams. We expect to move forward quickly with this project once the data is accumulated and analysed."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Commences Oxide Resource Delineation Drilling At Zona Basal Target, Turmalina Mine, Brazil 6,000m grid drill campaign will target shallow oxide maiden mineral resource.Reverse circulation drilling will evaluate an area 1,000m along strike by 200m width to a depth of 30-50m defined by gold in soil anomalies and mineralized drill …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...