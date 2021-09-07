Jaguar Commences Oxide Resource Delineation Drilling At Zona Basal Target, Turmalina Mine, Brazil

6,000m grid drill campaign will target shallow oxide maiden mineral resource.Reverse circulation drilling will evaluate an area 1,000m along strike by 200m width to a depth of 30-50m defined by gold in soil anomalies and mineralized drill …

The current grid infill drilling campaign is targeting a shallow oxide maiden resource within the surface exposure and shallow supergene (oxide-saprolite) regolith profile within a central area which extends some 1,000m along strike by 200m width (across strike) and to a depth of 30-50m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce that a 6,000m reverse-circulation drilling campaign has commenced at the Zona Basal Target ("ZB") located near the operating Turmalina Gold Mine and Mill Complex (MTL) in Minas Gerais, Brasil. ZB is defined by an extensive gold in soil anomaly (> 100ppb Au) and successful phase one diamond drilling (best intersection 2.39 gt Au over a drilled width of 20,45m (see press-release dated 16, February 2020).

A total of 120 reverse-circulation holes to an average depth of 50m are planned along a 50m x 50m grid pattern. Drilling is expected to take three months with expected assay results to be reported on by year end 2021. The estimation of the maiden mineral resource is expected in late Q1-2022.

Jon Hill, Vice President, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining commented: "We are confident ZB has the potential to deliver an additional and important oxide mineral resource, as either supplementary mill feed at the Turmalina Mill, leveraging existing excess capacity, or as a stand-alone heap leach facility. Closer spaced drilling will provide important additional geological and grade data at an appropriate scale to inform targeting of higher-grade, structurally controlled mineralization extending beneath the near surface, open pit mineable oxide zones."

Vern Baker, CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: "Jaguar sees a great opportunity in the Zona Basal target to grow our resources with material that has very strong potential economics. The first step is being taken to define the near surface oxide resource available. Zona Basal clearly reflects our exploration team´s ability to find high quality exploration projects within short distances of our existing capital base and operating teams. We expect to move forward quickly with this project once the data is accumulated and analysed."