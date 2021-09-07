checkAd

Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American Precious and Base Metals Producer

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 22:31  |  59   |   |   

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( "GORO" or the "Company")) (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with Aquila Resources Inc. …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( "GORO" or the "Company")) (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with Aquila Resources Inc. ("Aquila") (TAQA)(AQARF) setting out certain key terms of a proposed acquisition by GORO of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Transaction, which is subject to the entering into of a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), GORO will acquire all the issued and outstanding Aquila shares for 0.0399 of a GORO share per Aquila share (the "Exchange Ratio"). Based upon the 20-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of GORO's shares on the NYSE American stock exchange on September 3, 2021, being the last trading day prior to the date of the Letter Agreement, the Exchange Ratio represents a 29% premium to the 20-day VWAP of Aquila's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of such date. The Exchange Ratio represents consideration of C$0.09 per Aquila share (the "Per Share Price"), reflecting a premium of 12.5%, based upon the closing prices of the Aquila shares and the GORO shares on September 3, 2021. The Per Share Price implies an aggregate acquisition price for 100% of the outstanding Aquila shares of approximately C$30.9 million.

Upon closing of the Transaction, the existing GORO and Aquila shareholders will own approximately 85.1% and 14.9%, respectively, of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Strategic Rationale for the Transaction
Commenting on the entering into of the Letter Agreement, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of GORO, said: "This proposed business combination offers an attractive opportunity to the shareholders of both GORO and Aquila. By combining our complementary assets, we will enhance our mineral inventory and add jurisdictional diversification to our project portfolio. The combined company will become a new intermediate gold producer following the commencement of production at Aquila's Back Forty Project, and its shareholders can look forward to the potential of a company that is expected to benefit from a peer leading growth profile, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow capable of supporting the development of the Back Forty Project. We look forward to entering into the Arrangement Agreement with Aquila and successfully completing the Transaction."

Seite 1 von 6


Gold Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American Precious and Base Metals Producer DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( "GORO" or the "Company")) (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with Aquila Resources Inc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:31 UhrGold Resource Corporation Drill Results Confirm Down-Dip Extension of Switchback Vein System
Accesswire | Analysen
12:01 UhrGold Resource Corporation's Don David Gold Mine Begins Process of Ramping up Activities, Update's 2021 Guidance
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Gold Resource Corporation’s Don David Gold Mine Necessitates Temporary Ramp Down of Certain Activities
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.21Gold Resource Corporation Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Don David Gold Mine, Reinstitutes Stricter Protocols Regarding Transportation, Operations And the Frequency of Wellness Checks
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Gold Resource Corporation Q2 2021 Drill Results Adds Mineralized Material
Accesswire | Analysen