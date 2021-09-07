DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

checkAd

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
 Dates: September 13th – 15th, 2021
Format: One-on-one meetings, on-demand corporate presentation beginning September 13th at 7:00am ET

Conference: Lake Street Capital Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
 Dates: September 14th – 15th, 2021
Format: One-on-one meetings

Conference: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit
 Dates: September 20th – 23rd, 2021
Format: One-on-one meetings

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Our lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Based on promising early clinical results, we are advancing DM199 in our REMEDY Phase 2/3 trial in the treatment of AIS and completing enrollment in our REDUX Phase 2 trial for the treatment of certain rare and significant unmet causes of CKD. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

