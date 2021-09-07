checkAd

Myomo, Inc. Announces Granting of Patents in China and Hong Kong

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 22:30  |  22   |   |   

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced the granting of patents in China and Hong Kong covering the Company’s most advanced products. Patent number ZL201680032072 was issued in China and patent number 1251447B was issued in Hong Kong. The patents are titled “Powered Orthotic Device and Method of Using Same,” which cover a powered orthotic device that supports movement of a user’s arm about the elbow and a user’s fingers and thumb to support grasping. These newly issued patents are in force through June 2036.

These patents are expected to be licensed to a newly formed company in China, Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance Co., Ltd. (“JV Company”), which was established on August 12, 2021, pursuant to an Equity Joint Venture Contract entered into between the Company and Beijing Ryzur Medical Investment Co., Ltd. (“Ryzur”) in January 2021. A Technology License Agreement between the Company and the JV Company is expected to be entered into once certain operational and financial milestones by Ryzur and the JV Company are met.

David Ren, founder and President of Ryzur, commented “We are looking forward to partnering with Myomo to bring this advanced technology to hospitals and patients in China. Now that the JV company is established, our next steps are to complete the funding, introduce the MyoPro to distributors and hospitals and set up the operations for launch of the products in the large China market."

“With approximately 14 million paralyzed arms, China represents the largest market in the world for our products. We are pleased that we have been granted these patents, which together with our growing success in providing our products and obtaining reimbursement in Europe and the United States, represent an important milestone on the path toward becoming the worldwide standard of care for individuals suffering from upper extremity impairment as a result of stroke, nerve injury and other conditions,” stated Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myomo, Inc. Announces Granting of Patents in China and Hong Kong Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced the granting of patents in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
Titel
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering