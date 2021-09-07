Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane, Chief Financial Officer Tony Martino, and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.