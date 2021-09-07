checkAd

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Elimination of Incentive Distribution Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has entered into an exchange agreement with its sponsor, Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (“Knutsen NYK”), and its general partner whereby Knutsen NYK will contribute to the Partnership all of Knutsen NYK’s incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”), in exchange for the issuance by the Partnership to Knutsen NYK of 673,080 common units and 673,080 Class B Units, whereupon the IDRs will immediately be cancelled and cease to exist (the “IDR Exchange”). The Class B Units are a new class of limited partner interests which will not be entitled to receive cash distributions in any quarter unless common unitholders receive a distribution of at least $0.52 for such quarter (the “Distribution Threshold”). When common unitholders receive a quarterly distribution at least equal to the Distribution Threshold, then Class B unitholders will be entitled to receive the same distribution as common unitholders. At the current quarterly common unit distribution level of $0.52, the total combined quarterly distribution for the newly issued common units and Class B Units is equivalent to the quarterly distribution to the IDRs prior to the IDR Exchange.

For each quarter (starting with the quarter ending September 30, 2021) that the Partnership pays distributions on the common units that are at or above the Distribution Threshold, one-eighth of the Class B Units will be converted to common units on a one-for-one basis until such time as no further Class B Units exist. The Class B Units will generally vote together with the common units as a single class.

Following the IDR Exchange, and on a Class B Unit fully-converted basis, Knutsen NYK will beneficially own 10,004,028 common units, which would represent approximately 29.2% of KNOP’s outstanding common units. The IDR Exchange is expected to close on September 10, 2021.

Gary Chapman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of KNOT Offshore Partners LP, commented, “This cash flow neutral elimination of KNOP’s IDRs is an important step forward for the Partnership, further aligning the interests of our sponsor and our common unitholders and enhancing the attractiveness and accessibility of KNOP as an equity investment opportunity. The supportive terms of this transaction reflect a recognition by both the Partnership and our sponsor, which is itself the largest holder of KNOP common units, that elimination of the IDRs removes a longstanding overhang with respect to the Partnership’s capital structure. The Partnership is committed to introducing a growing investor audience to the Partnership’s attractive distribution, our leadership position in the shuttle tanker sector, and the supportive fundamentals underlying our long-term growth prospects.”

Seite 1 von 3


KNOT Offshore Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Elimination of Incentive Distribution Rights KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has entered into an exchange agreement with its sponsor, Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (“Knutsen NYK”), and its general partner whereby Knutsen NYK will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
Titel
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21KNOT Offshore Partners LP Earnings Release—Interim Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten