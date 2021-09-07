checkAd

Shake Shack to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences this September:

  • On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference. The fireside chat will begin 10:00 am ET.
  • On Monday, September 13, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 pm ET.
  • On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 am ET.

The fireside chats will be webcasted live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 220 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and more than 100 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Source: Shake Shack Inc.

Wertpapier


