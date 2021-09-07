Shake Shack to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences this September:

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference. The fireside chat will begin 10:00 am ET.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 pm ET.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 am ET.

The fireside chats will be webcasted live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.