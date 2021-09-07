D-BOX Announces $1,000,000 Loan under Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program

The loan is a $1,000,000 non-revolving credit facility based on a 10-year straight line amortization period with an interest rate of 4% and a maturity date of September 7, 2024 (the “HASCAP Loan”). The proceeds of the HASCAP Loan will be used for working capital needs to continue to support D-BOX’s commercial growth initiatives. Repayment terms for the HASCAP Loan are interest only for the first year, and principal plus interest for the remaining years. The HASCAP Loan is secured by first-ranking hypothec and security interests on all assets of the Corporation and its U.S. subsidiary and is guaranteed by the BDC.

MONTREAL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, announced today the closing of a loan with the National Bank of Canada (“NBC”) in connection with the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (“HASCAP”) offered by the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”).

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit Vice President, Marketing and Communication Chief Financial Officer 450-442-3003, ext. 373 450-442-3003, ext. 296 svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com

