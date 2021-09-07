Cerence to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The format for the conference will be a fireside chat featuring Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO, and Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO.



The event will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.