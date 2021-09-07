checkAd

Belong Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on September 13, 2021

Philadelphia and Brookline, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGU) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on September 13, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “BLNGU” and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “BLNG” and “BLNGW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or emailing a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com or by contacting Loop Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 111 West Jackson Boulevard, Suite 1901, Chicago, Illinois, 60604 or emailing a request to loopecm@loopcapital.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

