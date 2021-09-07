MacroGenics Announces Final Overall Survival Results from SOPHIA Study of MARGENZA in Patients with HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Final overall survival (OS) analysis did not demonstrate a statistically significant advantage for MARGENZA over trastuzumab

OS was greater with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy in exploratory subgroups of patients carrying a CD16A 158F allele compared to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy arm, while the OS for trastuzumab plus chemotherapy was greater than MARGENZA plus chemotherapy for the small exploratory subgroup of patients homozygous for the CD16A 158V allele

The safety profile remains similar to what has been reported previously

In 2020, MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease. The basis for this full approval was the progression-free survival (PFS) results in the SOPHIA study, which compared MARGENZA plus chemotherapy to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.



The final OS analysis of the SOPHIA study was performed after 385 OS events occurred in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. As per the study protocol, OS was defined as the number of days from randomization to the date of death (from any cause). The final OS analysis for the ITT population did not demonstrate a statistically significant advantage for MARGENZA plus chemotherapy compared to that of patients who received trastuzumab plus chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR]=0.95; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 0.77-1.17; P=0.62). In this overall ITT population, the median survival was 21.6 months in patients treated with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy (N=266) compared to 21.9 months in patients treated with trastuzumab plus chemotherapy (N=270).